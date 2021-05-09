Stronger India, EU relationship crucial for ensuring rules-based, multi-polar order: PM Modi

"India and the EU have also agreed on a comprehensive and ambitious Connectivity Partnership covering digital, energy, transport and people-to-people connectivity. The Partnership outlines a shared desire to promote a transparent, viable, inclusive, sustainable, comprehensive, and rules-based connectivity. It will enable private and public investments in connectivity projects as well as leverage public funds to spur private investments in sustainable projects, through a variety of tools such as Infrastructure Investment Trusts, green bonds, debt funds, real estate investment trusts, and export credits," Swarup added.

On foreign policy and security issues, Prime Minister Modi welcomed the growing convergences between India and the EU on regional and global developments and briefed on developments in our own region.

"He conveyed that a stronger and more strategic India and the EU relationship is crucial for ensuring a rules-based, multi-polar order. The leaders underlined their commitment to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific and discussed the new avenues of cooperation in the region. Prime Minister highlighted India's policy of "Security and Growth for All in the Region" or SAGAR and the developmental efforts in its neighbourhood for promoting regional prosperity. He also talked about the shared threat from terrorism and violent extremism," Swarup said.

He said on climate change, the Prime Minister put forth India's achievements on the Climate Action front.

"India is one of the best achievers of its goals under the Paris Agreement, and in this context, Prime Minister invited the EU to support India's ambitious plans of deployment of large-scale renewable energy. Prime Minister also highlighted the need for Climate Justice to provide the necessary space for the developing countries to grow and achieve their ambition. India also highlighted its contribution to several global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, LEAD IT and CDRI. In this context, the Prime Minister welcomed the EU's decision to join the CDRI," Swarup said.

He said Prime Minister appreciated the EU's swift response for mobilizing support to India's COVID-19 response.

"As you would recall, India had kept its supply chains open during the first wave of COVID-19 last year and supplied essential drugs and masks to several EU countries. The EU's current assistance is an example of trusted partners supporting each other in times of need," he said.

Swarup said India and EU+27 shared the view that technology should be used for achieving the welfare of our people while being rooted in democratic values.

"There was also an emphasis on keeping our networks secure. While continuing our close cooperation on global standards, both sides also shared the ambition for cooperating in new and emerging technologies, including 5G and beyond. The leaders looked forward to the early operationalization of the Joint Task Force on Artificial Intelligence, a decision of the last year's 15th India-EU Summit.

"Prime Minister also invited the EU Member States to participate in the India-EU High-Level Digital Forum that is likely to be organized later this year. The objective of the Forum is to enhance digital cooperation between India and the EU through linking of Startups, supporting the digital economy, and developing a structured approach for enhancing investments," Swarup said.

The meeting was held in a hybrid format with the participation of leaders of all the 27 EU Member States as well as the President of the European Council and the European Commission. This is the first time that the EU hosted a meeting with India in the EU+27 format. The meeting was the initiative of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union.