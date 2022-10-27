StopDefacingMumbai campaign by FPJ & MNCDF comes to a halt but the fight against illegal hoardings continues

The illegal hoarding reported by a Mumbai citizen which was then removed by BMC officials in Prabhadevi area. |

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal and Mumbai North Central District Forum (A Citizen Welfare Forum) started a campaign to get rid of the illegal hoardings in the city and clean up the city's skyline. Even at the reluctant best, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) did clean up their act and remove hoardings as pointed out by you as citizens.

In right earnest the authorities set off to remove illegal hoardings in many Wards reported by Free Press Journal and MNCDF through BMC's Twitter grievance redressal mechanism.

While some BMC Wards displayed exemplary zeal and commitment to make the drive a success, many showed little interest and even apathy.

We received hundreds of complaints out of which only a percentage of them were acted upon by BMC officials. This is worrisome. It is high time the top brass in the municipality exercised authority and read out the riot act to the defaulting officers.

We are closing the campaign now with a resolve to continue the struggle to keep the city free of illegal hoardings and restore the Maximum City to its past glory and preserve its heritage. Illegal hoarding is vandalism by another name.

Rest assured dear citizens and FPJ readers, we are on the job and will not give up but continue the battle against the hoardings which have become the eyesores of the city. Keep reporting about illegal hoardings in your area using the hashtag #StopDefacingMumbai and we will ensure the matter is raised with the authorities.

Remember, team-work works well if executed according to a well-drawn up plan. It is not some low-hanging fruit just waiting to be picked up for the asking.