 Stone Pelting In Shivamogga: Tension After Communal Violence, Section 144 Imposed; Visuals Surface
According to police sources, an angry mob is said to have thrown stones at a few houses and vehicles, and injuring several people, allegedly following the rumours that there was a stone pelting on the Eid Milad procession here today.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Stones pelted at Police in Shivamogga, Karnataka |

Shivamogga: The Shivamogga district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in the Ragi Gudda area here, where tension prevailed following alleged incidents of stone pelting on Sunday (October 1), police officials said.

According to police sources, an angry mob is said to have thrown stones at a few houses and vehicles, and injuring several people, allegedly following the rumours that there was a stone pelting on the Eid Milad procession here today.

A police official said they have dispersed the crowd, and the situation is currently under control.

The police resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the mob, police said, adding, additional forces, including the Rapid Action Force, have been dispatched to the spot.

They said some people have also been taken into custody.

Earlier in the day, there were protests in the same area over a cutout that was put out as part of the procession, as the police had covered a portion of it due to "bit controversial (content)", which upset people of a community, a police official said.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar and other police officers reached the spot and held talks with the people to bring the situation under control.

