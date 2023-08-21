WATCH: Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised In Karnataka's Shivamogga

Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised In Karnataka | Twitter

Shivamogga, August 21: Unidentified miscreants have vandalised a Mahatma Gandhi statue in a village in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, police said on Monday.

Incident occurred in Holehonnuru village

The incident occurred in the Holehonnuru village and the police believe that the vandalisation must have taken place on Sunday night. The statue was installed in the main junction of the village 18 years ago.

Police initiate probe

As part of its ongoing probe into the incident, the police have already started recording statements. As of now, there has been no arrests. Additional details are awaited.

