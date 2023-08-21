 WATCH: Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised In Karnataka's Shivamogga
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised In Karnataka's Shivamogga

WATCH: Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised In Karnataka's Shivamogga

The incident occurred in the Holehonnuru village and the police believe that the vandalisation must have taken place on Sunday night.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised In Karnataka | Twitter

Shivamogga, August 21: Unidentified miscreants have vandalised a Mahatma Gandhi statue in a village in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, police said on Monday.

Incident occurred in Holehonnuru village

The incident occurred in the Holehonnuru village and the police believe that the vandalisation must have taken place on Sunday night. The statue was installed in the main junction of the village 18 years ago.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Monsoon Session: Ruckus Breaks Out In House Over Sambhaji Bhide's Controversial...
article-image

Police initiate probe

As part of its ongoing probe into the incident, the police have already started recording statements. As of now, there has been no arrests. Additional details are awaited.

Read Also
Pune: Tushar Gandhi Files Police Complaint Against Sambhaji Bhide For 'Derogatory' Remarks Against...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised In Karnataka's Shivamogga

WATCH: Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised In Karnataka's Shivamogga

Delhi Minor Girl Raped: Police Detain Accused DCW Official After Questioning; Visuals Surface

Delhi Minor Girl Raped: Police Detain Accused DCW Official After Questioning; Visuals Surface

WATCH: ‘Chandrayaan 3 Will Be A Grand Success,’ Says Former ISRO Chief K Sivan Ahead Of Soft...

WATCH: ‘Chandrayaan 3 Will Be A Grand Success,’ Says Former ISRO Chief K Sivan Ahead Of Soft...

High Drama In Delhi Hospital As DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Stages Sit-In, Claims 'Not Allowed To Meet...

High Drama In Delhi Hospital As DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Stages Sit-In, Claims 'Not Allowed To Meet...

WATCH: Delhi Police Conduct Mock Drill To Review Traffic Arrangements Ahead Of G20 Summit

WATCH: Delhi Police Conduct Mock Drill To Review Traffic Arrangements Ahead Of G20 Summit