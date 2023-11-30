State Inauguration Day In Nagaland 2023: Know Date, History & Significance Of Day That Marks Induction Of 16th State Of Indian Union

Nagaland |

State Inauguration Day is celebrated in Nagaland every year on December 1. State Inauguration Day In Nagaland 2023 will be celebrated on Friday. The State of Nagaland was formally inaugurated as the sixteenth State of the Union of India on December 1, 1963. Nagaland shares its borders with Assam in the West, Myanmar or Burma on the east, Arunachal Pradesh and some part of Assam on the North and Manipur in the South.

State Inauguration Day in Nagaland

State Inauguration Day in Nagaland marks the day when 14 tribes became one united group in politics. The Naga people wanted freedom from British rule for a long time and they attained it after a very long struggle. Their demand for their own land was successful as they were given the status of a state by the Indian Government through the State of Nagaland Act.

Fighting and trouble between the Naga people and the Indian government

Before that, there was a lot of fighting and trouble between the Naga people and the Indian government. The British tried to bring all the tribes together under one rule, but it didn't work well because many villages didn't follow the government's orders.

Nagaland Transitional Provisions Regulation was put in force

In 1961, a law called the Nagaland Transitional Provisions Regulation was put in force in the territory. As per the law, an in-between group of 45 people would be chosen by tribes following their own ways and traditions. After the Parliament passed the State of Nagaland Act in 1962, Nagaland came into existence as a state.

Nagaland was officially inaugurated as a state on December 1, 1963

The temporary government in Nagaland was dissolved on November 30, 1963, and Nagaland was officially inaugurated as a state on December 1, 1963. Kohima was announced as the capital of Nagaland, which till date remains the capital of the territory.

The first elected Nagaland Legislative Assembly was formed in February 1964

The first elected Nagaland Legislative Assembly was formed in February 1964, after voting was held in the territory in January that year. Even though there were talks and agreements to stop fighting between Naga rebels and the government in places like Burma and India, the violence kept going.

Some leaders from major rebel groups decided to give up their weapons

In March 1975, when direct rule was put in place, some leaders from major rebel groups decided to give up their weapons and accept the constitution. But a small group disagreed and continued to fight against the government.

Nagaland Baptist Church Council started working towards peace

During the 1960s, the Nagaland Baptist Church Council started working towards peace, contributing to stopping years of violence, which became more noticeable and positive in early 1964.

Nagaland Peace Council was established in 1972

Nagaland Peace Council was established in 1972. Despite these efforts by the state to stop the violence, they haven't completely succeeded. In 2012, leaders in the state asked India's central government for a political solution to their issues.