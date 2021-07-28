SSC CGL 2019: Skill test exam pattern released on official website- ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the exam pattern for the skill test for its Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2019 recruitment process on its official website- ssc.nic.in.

This skill Test will comprise of three modules, namely, Data entry Speed Test (DEST), Power Point Presentation/Generation of Slides (MS Power Point), and Spread Sheet (MS Excel), a notification on the website read.

The commission had earlier decided to conduct the skill test for the eligible candidates of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 on September 15 and 16, 2021 on a pan-India basis.

The notification said, "For Data Entry Speed Test (DEST), a master text passage of about 2000 (two thousand) key depressions will be given. Duration of this test will be 15 minutes."

According to the notification, candidates can only type the equivalent number of words given in the master text passage and the combination of alphanumeric keys followed by space is termed as one "Word"

"After typing given number of words in the master text passage the space bar will not allow further typing of additional words. For example, if there are 500 words in the master text passage, candidates can type only 500 words and after that space bar will not allow the candidates to type any additional word, however, keyboard will allow the candidate to continue typing without using the space bar." the notification said.

SSC CGL is a national-level exam held by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to select candidates for Group-B and C posts in various ministries/departments/organisations of the Indian government.

About 15 lakh candidates appear for the exam every year and around 30 lakh fill the application form. The exam is conducted in four stages or tiers.

The first two tiers of the exam are conducted in online mode and the following two are held offline.