Sringeri Recount Row Explodes: DK Shivakumar Alleges Postal Vote Tampering, Congress To Fight In Court

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar | PTI

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on May 5 alleged a "serious conspiracy" behind the defeat of Congress candidate T.D. Rajegowda, following a recount in the Sringeri Assembly constituency, vowing to launch a legal battle and seek intervention from the Election Commission of India.

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Shivakumar claimed that postal votes, which were initially counted in the presence of polling agents and officials, were later tampered with during the recount process. According to him, each postal ballot had been duly opened, verified, and accepted as valid during the original counting. However, he alleged that certain bundles were selectively taken up for recount, raising suspicions about the intent and transparency of the process.

He further alleged that votes which had clearly been cast in favour of Rajegowda were invalidated during the recount through "double marking" or other alterations. He questioned the role of election officials, claiming that the integrity of the process had been compromised after the ballots were taken inside for recounting, away from full scrutiny.

Calling the development a threat to democratic values, he said that the issue goes beyond a single constituency. “This is not just about Sringeri. It is about safeguarding the sanctity of our electoral system,” he said, urging the Election Commission to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the alleged irregularities.

Shivakumar also demanded strict action against those found responsible, stating that the party would not remain silent on the matter. He emphasised that Congress would pursue all available legal avenues to challenge the outcome and bring the truth before the public.

Reiterating his commitment to fight the issue, Shivakumar said the party would take the matter to court if necessary and continue its battle through democratic means. He expressed confidence that justice would prevail if a fair investigation is conducted, adding that the people deserve transparency and accountability in the electoral process.