'Everything Mentioned In Constitution': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari On Mamata Banerjee's Refusal To Resign As West Bengal CM

Amid mounting controversy over Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign as Chief Minister, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA-elect Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that he didn't have to say much on the issue since everything is mentioned in the Indian Constitution. | X @ANI

Kolkata: Amid mounting controversy over Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign as Chief Minister, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA-elect Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that he didn't have to say much on the issue since everything is mentioned in the Indian Constitution.

"Everything is mentioned in the Constitution. I need not say much," Adhikari told reporters here.

He was responding to a query as he left the BJP's Kolkata office.

Adhikari secured a major victory in the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, defeating Mamata Banerjee.

His remarks come after Mamata Banerjee refused to resign as the Chief Minister of West Bengal despite a clear public mandate being in favour of the BJP.

"I will not resign, I did not lose, I will not go to Raj Bhavan. The question doesn't arise. No. Now, I also want to say that we didn't lose the election. It is their attempt to defeat us. Officially, through the Election Commission, they can defeat us, but morally we won the election," Banerjee said while addressing a press conference.

#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "I will not resign, I did not lose, I will not go to Raj Bhavan...The question doesn't arise. No. Now, I also want to say that we didn't lose the election. It is their attempt to defeat us. Officially, through the Election… pic.twitter.com/AKKFvQ2gvq — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2026

Interacting with the media a day after the assembly election results were declared, in which the BJP scored a two-thirds majority, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) got 80 seats, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of playing "dirty, nasty and mischievous games".

"Sad to say, CEC became the villain of this election to loot the democratic rights of the people and to loot the EVM. Can you tell me that after voting EVM has 80-90% charge? How is it possible? Two days before the election, they started arresting our people. They started raiding everywhere. They changed all IPS and IAS officers," she said.

"They selected people from their party and BJP played the game directly with the Election Commission. It is a betting between the BJP and the Election Commission. We fought against all machinery. PM and HM are also involved, direct interference. They deleted 90 lakh names in the SIR. When we went to court, 32 lakh names were included. They played dirty, nasty and mischievous games. I have never seen this type of election in my life," she added.

Mamata Banerjee, who lost from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, made allegations about the counting process and alleged that Trinamool Congress workers were beaten.

She also alleged that she was "manhandled, assaulted and kicked in the belly" and CCTV was off.

BJP won a spectacular 207 seats in the assembly polls declared on Monday. TMC, which has been in power in West Bengal for the past 15 years, won 80 seats.

As this happened, the BJP is preparing for an oath-taking ceremony of its first government in West Bengal.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)