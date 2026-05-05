IndiGo Flight Evacuated In Chandigarh After Passenger's Electronic Equipment Catches Fire | Video | X @jagritichandra

Chandigarh: An emergency evacuation was undertaken at Chandigarh Airport after a passenger's electronic equipment caught fire on a stationary IndiGo flight.

A passenger told media that the cabin of the flight was filled with smoke due to the fire.

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According to the airline, "On 5 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh was stationary after landing, an incident involving a customer's personal electronic equipment catching fire was reported. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities were immediately informed," an airline spokesperson said.

All customers have been safely moved to the terminal and are being attended to by the team to ensure their well-being, the spokesperson said.

"The aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority," said the airline spokesperson.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)