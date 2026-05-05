'Well-Being Of People Is Our Only Goal': Vijay Thanks PM Modi After TVK’s Strong Poll Show

Vijay Thanks PM Modi After TVK’s Strong Poll Show | ANI Images

Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his message following the party’s strong performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, stressing that public welfare will remain TVK’s central focus.

‘Well-Being Of People Is Our Only Goal’

Responding to PM Modi on X, Vijay said, “Thank you, Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi for your greetings. The well-being of our people remains our only goal. Transcending politics, we shall focus on the State’s progress and the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu.”

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He also expressed hope for continued support from the Union government in driving development across the state.

PM Modi Congratulates TVK

A day earlier, PM Modi congratulated TVK for its impressive electoral performance and thanked voters for backing the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

He said the Centre remains committed to addressing public issues and ensuring the state’s progress, adding that efforts will continue to improve the lives of citizens.

Outreach Beyond Political Lines

In a notable gesture, Vijay also acknowledged Rahul Gandhi for reaching out with his wishes.

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“My sincere thanks… We shall remain committed to excellence in public service and preserving the cultural ethos of our state,” Vijay wrote, emphasising the need for collective cooperation beyond political divides.

Focus On Governance And Welfare

Vijay reiterated that TVK’s approach will prioritise governance, cultural values, and welfare over political rivalry. His statements signal an attempt to position the party as inclusive and development-focused in the post-election landscape.