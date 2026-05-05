Vijay’s TVK Stakes Claim To Form Government; Seeks 2 Weeks Time To Prove Majority; Likely To Be Chosen Legislature Party Leader

Chennai: Actor-turned politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, whose party has emerged as the single largest party by securing 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, wrote to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday, staking his claim to form the government.

The party has sought a period of two weeks to demonstrate its majority on the Assembly floor, according to a News9 report.

In a communication to the Raj Bhavan, Vijay said his party, which has secured 108 seats, had received the mandate as the single largest party and should be invited to form the government. He also requested an additional two weeks to demonstrate majority support in the Assembly. Notably, the magic number in the state is 118.

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Vijay is expected to be chosen as the leader of the TVK Legislature Party at a meeting of newly elected MLAs scheduled at the party’s Panaiyur headquarters.

Vijay’s father, S. A. Chandrasekhar, on Monday made an open appeal to the Congress to align with the party.

“Congress has a history and tradition. Why is such a Congress diminishing? Due to a lack of power. By supporting some party, they are declining. That power we will give, not we, but Vijay is ready to give. If you get that power, Congress can retain its history. They should utilise this chance,” said Vijay’s father, SA Chandrasekhar.

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Rahul Gandhi on Monday congratulated Vijay for TVK's big victory in its maiden contest in the southern state. Gandhi said that Tamil Nadu's favouring Vijay's party was a reflection of the “rising voice of youth”.

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“I spoke to Thiru Vijay and congratulated him on TVK’s spectacular result. This mandate reflects the rising voice of youth which cannot, and will not, be ignored,” Gandhi said in a tweet, while also thanking Congress workers their campaign in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry