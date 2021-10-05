e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 09:16 PM IST

Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandit businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo shot dead by terrorists

Bindroo was one of the few among his community who did not migrate out of Kashmir after the onset of militancy in 1990
PTI
Photo: Representative Image

Srinagar: Makhan Lal Bindroo, owner of a prominent Srinagar pharmacy, was shot dead by suspected militants on Tuesday inside his business premises at Iqbal Park here, police said.

Bindroo, 68, was shot by the assailants from point-blank range while he was at his pharmacy dispensing medicines, a police official said. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A Kashmir Pandit, Bindroo was one of the few among his community who did not migrate out of Kashmir after the onset of militancy in 1990.

He stayed back along with his wife to continue operating his pharmacy Bindroo Medicate.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 09:16 PM IST
