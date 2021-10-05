Covid-19: 35 students, Principal test positive in J&K's Poonch

Mumbai: At least 35 students and the Principal of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School Mandi in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district's were tested positive for the Covid-19, the Jammu and Kashmir administration informed on Tuesday.

Following which the authorities have ordered to keep the school shut for the next five days in order to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

“We request everyone to follow covid appropriate behavior and will ensure that SoP is followed,” news agency ANI quoted Mandi Tehsildar Shazad Latif Khan as saying.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 07:06 PM IST