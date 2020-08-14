Sri Aurobindo Ghose Birth Anniversary: 20 quotes by the great philosopher and yogi

Aurobindo Ghose was among the great sons of India who made a name in Indian Politics and Independence struggle. He was born in Calcutta on 15th August 1872 to Krishna Dhun Ghose and his wife Swarnalotta Devi.

His father who was then an Assistant Surgeon of Rangpur in Bengal was an ardent fan of the British culture so he encouraged his children to learn English and study in schools where his children would be exposed to Christianity. Although his family was Bengali, his father believed British culture to be superior to that of his countrymen.

Aurobindo and his two elder siblings were sent to the English-speaking Loreto House boarding school in Darjeeling, the hub of British Culture in India to improve their language skills. Darjeeling was a centre of British life in India and the school was run by Irish nuns, through which the boys would have been exposed to Christian religious teachings and symbolism.