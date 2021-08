Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Friday launched a nationwide programme of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Thakur and Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik flagged off Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 10:17 AM IST