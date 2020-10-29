SpiceJet to launch seaplane services in India on October 31

Domestic carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday announced the launch of its seaplane service between Ahmedabad (Sabarmati riverfront) and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

SpiceJet said that it will operate two daily seaplane flights between the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat from Saturday. The all-inclusive one-way fares will begin from as low as Rs 1,500 under the UDAN scheme and tickets will be available on www.spiceshuttle.com from October 30.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, A 15-seater Twin Otter 300 aircraft will depart from Ahmedabad at 10:15am and will reach the Statue of Unity, Kevadia at 10:45am. It will leave Kevadia at 11.45am to reach Ahmedabad at 12.15pm. The second flight to Kevadi will depart at 12.45pm and it will leave for Ahmedabad at 3.15pm.

The seaplane flights will be operated by SpiceJet's subsidiary Spice Shuttle. The duration of each flight would be around 30 minutes. The Ahmedabad-Kevadia launch flight is scheduled to operate on Saturday in honour of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, SpiceJet said.

The seaplane, which will be operated by SpiceJet, is a Twin Otter 300 and registered in the name of Spicejet Technic.

The major difference between an airplane and the seaplane is between their methods and capacities of takeoff and landing. An airplane's take-off and landing is from the land, while the seaplane can make take-off and land on any large water body - sea, river or lake.