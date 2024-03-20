Special Vigilance Ensures Seizure of Illegal Items During Election Period in Uttarakhand

File Photo : Dr. B. V. R. C. Purushottam, Chief Electiral Officer, Uttarakhand

In order to conduct safe and peaceful polling in the state, special vigilance is being maintained along with strengthening the monitoring system in all the districts. In this contaxt, after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in the state, from March 16th to March 18th, various enforcement agencies have seized illegal liquor, narcotics, unauthorized cash and other material worth more than 60 lakhs.

State Nodal Officer (Election Expenditure Monitoring) Shri Manmohan Mainali said that more than 7 crore 68 lakhs worth of illegal liquor, narcotics, unauthorized cash and other material have been seized from March 1st to March 18th. In a major action taken in the last one year, on March 11th, drugs worth three crore thirty four lakh rupees were seized in Haridwar district.

Election Seizure Management System (ESMS)

It is worth noting that the Election Commission of India has currently implemented the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) system for the enforcement agencies engaged in election duty to ensure safe and fair completion of the election process. More than 20 agencies including Excise, Police, Income Tax Department are involved in this ESMS. Most of the enforcement action and seizure report are being recorded by 12 midnight every day. In this ESMS software, enforcement agencies of all the districts are registering their action. Which is being directly monitored by the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer Uttarakhand Office.