SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya booked for demanding ban on Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas

Former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya (L) and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (R) |

An FIR was lodged against Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Swami Prasad Maurya for his controversial remarks against Ramcharitmanas and its author Goswami Tulsidas.

Maurya had demanded ban on the holy book of Ramcharitmanas saying it has derogatory verses against backwards and Dalit.

On Tuesday an FIR was lodged against Maurya in Hazratganj police station of Lucknow under section 295 A, 298, 504, 505 (2) and 153A of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR was lodged on the complaint of one Shivendra Mishra of Aishbagh.

Two days back Maurya had said that Ramcharitmanas written by Tulsidas is an orthodox literature where backwards and Dalit have been abused. He had demanded either ban on it or the controversial parts be deleted.

Leaders of various political parties including the Samajwadi as well the religious leaders of both Hindu and Muslim community have condemned Maurya for these remarks.

On Tuesday SP leader Shivpal Yadav detached himself and the party from Maurya’s remarks and said that his organization follows the ideals of Lord Ram & Krishna.