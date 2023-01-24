Remark on Ramcharitmanas Maurya invokes wrath of religious, party leader

Swami Prasad Maurya |

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader and former Minister Swami Prasad Maurya’s remarks over Ramcharitmanas has invited the wrath of religious leaders of both Hindu and Muslim communities as well as others.

While the head of Tapasvi Chavni in Ayodhya, Paramhans Acharya, dared Mr Maurya to come and debate with him over Ramcharitmanas, noted Muslim cleric from Tilewali Mosque in Lucknow Maulana Hasan Wasif demanded unconditional apology from him. Imam of Buxi Shaheed Mosque in Ayodhya Seraj Ahmad said that he learnt a lot from the holy book and derogatory remarks of Mr Maurya cannot be tolerated. He said the Muslim community cannot accept any insult to this book and Mr Maurya must withdraw his words.

Muslim cleric from Ayodhya Liyaqat Ali said that Ramcharitmanas depicts the secular and socialist character of that era and it is unfortunate to hear such words from Mr Maurya.

Ayodhya Saint Paramhans said on Monday that Mr Maurya cannot utter a single verse from Ramcharitmanas and he has been talking nonsense. He dared the SP leader to face him in the debate over this epic by Tulsidas. State President of BJP Bhupendra Choudhury said that Mr Maurya has lost his senses and he does not know anything about Ramcharitmanas.

BJP MP from Meerut Rajendra Agarwal said that criticism of the holy book is unfortunate. He said that for the sake of vote bank, such comments are being made. He, however, said that such comments would not help Maurya and his party. Former DGP of UP and BJP leader Brijlal said that insult of the holy book would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the All India Hindu Mahasabha has lodged a complaint against Mr Maurya demanding action against him. The Mahasabha state president Rishi Kumar Trivedi in a complaint lodged with Hazratganj Police Station of Lucknow said that Maurya’s comment have lowered the dignity of Sanatan Dharma, hence FIR be lodged against him.