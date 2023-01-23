e-Paper Get App
'Never have I ever...': This Reddit post about Mumbai local trains is hilarious but not so relatable for peak-hour travellers

Mumbaikar has shared his experience of travelling in a Mumbai metro on Monday in 'Never have I ever' game style

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Not to find rush in Mumbai trains and buses on peak hours is next to impossible and when this happens with you, you feel yourself really lucky. To get a seat while you travel feels like a blessing.

Even Mumbaikars must not have seen no rush during peak hours and so one such Mumbaikar has shared his experience of travelling in a Mumbai metro on Monday in 'Never have I ever' game style.

This Reddit user recently shared a post along with a picture and captioned it as, "Never have I ever seen so empty of a train at Malad @9am."

Look at his post below:

"Never have I ever seen so empty of a train at Malad @9am," captioned a Reddit user |

As soon as the post was shared on Reddit, many Mumbaikars started responding to the post and they wrote buses still have rush. Another Reddit user expressed happiness over the improving traffic situation in the city. Third user was feeling hopeless about the ever improving state of Mumbai's traffic.

Read the comments of the Reddit user below:

What do you think? Do your experience of travelling in any of the Mumbai's local trains or buses match with this or you have altogether different view on it?

Read Also
9 things that only a Mumbaikar will understand
article-image

