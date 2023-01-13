9 things that only a Mumbaikar will understand

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 13, 2023
Local train are the heart and souls of Mumbai city and thus, 'Chalti ka naam gadi'. But to get down from a local train, you just have to stand in the door-way and other tactics to get a seat, route ideas
Running is an important part of life. Run to catch a train, bus. You spend more time travelling than you spend at home
Getting into a Virar or Kalyan fast train at Dadar is tougher than getting into IITs and IIMs
After working hard during the day, Mumbaikars like to go for a night walk at Marine Drive or Bandstand and even at night 1 am, you won't feel like its midnight as you will see many people here; that's why it is called 'The city that never sleeps'
My Travelogue - Bhushavali
Going to Juhu Beach just to have gola
Cutting Chai and Vada Pav are the ultimate 'Time and money saver'
Acting all cool when you run into a Bollywood celeb: as it is the routine for them and they are more worried about reaching office on time and home too after a long tiring day
Tiny houses, long commutes, crowded everywhere! Life is really tough in Mumbai, but the Mumbaikar will tell you – “I cannot dream of living elsewhere”
Mumbai has no winter, but a Mumbaikar will resolutely pull out the jacket, the shawl, the muffler and the monkey cap as soon as the mercury dips below 20 degrees, as they are habituated to staying at hotter temperatures
