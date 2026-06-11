 'Sons of Maharashtra': CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Heartfelt Tribute To 2 Soldiers From Navi Mumbai & Satara, Killed In Accidental Grenade Blast In Uri
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'Sons of Maharashtra': CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Heartfelt Tribute To 2 Soldiers From Navi Mumbai & Satara, Killed In Accidental Grenade Blast In Uri

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to soldiers Vikram Chavan of Navi Mumbai and Arjun Jadhav of Satara, who died in an accidental grenade blast at Kamalkote in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector. According to officials, the grenade exploded during a routine equipment handover at an Army camp. The injured jawans were taken to the 92 Base Hospital, where they were declared dead.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, June 11, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
'Sons of Maharashtra': CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Heartfelt Tribute To 2 Soldiers From Navi Mumbai & Satara, Killed In Accidental Grenade Blast In Uri
'Sons of Maharashtra': CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Heartfelt Tribute To 2 Soldiers From Navi Mumbai & Satara, Killed In Accidental Grenade Blast In Uri | X

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis paid his heartfelt tribute to two soldiers from Maharashtra who lost their lives due to an accidental blast that occurred at Kamalkot near the Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), the CM said the two brave heroes, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, were sons of Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai and Satara districts.

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Vikram Chavan was a resident of Airoli, while Arjun Jadhav was a resident of Shahapur (Tahsil Karad) in Satara district. Paying his heartfelt tribute, the CM added, "These two brave heroes made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. I pay heartfelt tribute to both these martyrs. We share in the grief of their families."

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About Accidental Blast In Uri

Two soldiers died in an accidental grenade blast in the Uri sector of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred on Tuesday when a hand grenade exploded accidentally during the routine handing over of equipment at a camp in Kamalkote in Uri, resulting in injuries to two jawans. The injured jawans were shifted to the Army's 92 Base Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, last week, an Army soldier sustained injuries after his service rifle accidentally went off while he was on duty in a forward area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. According to officials, the incident took place on Wednesday night in the Bolnoi sector of Mendhar. Army authorities had evacuated the injured soldier and had shifted him to a hospital in Rajouri.

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