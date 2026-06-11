'Profound Loss To Our Maritime Family’: Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Confirms All 3 Indian Sailors Missing After US Strike On Tanker Off Oman Are Dead

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New Delhi: Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday confirmed that three Indian seafarers who had gone missing after a US military strike on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman have died.

Minister's statement

Taking to X, he wrote, "It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified."

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"This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin," he added.

The Minister also said that he has directed officials to ensure the immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and the swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites.

The sailors had gone missing after the strike carried out by the United States military on the tanker off Oman.

According to the US, its military conducted a "precision" strike on the vessel after it failed to follow instructions. The US also said the tanker was carrying oil from Iran, reported India Today.

India lodges protest

Notably, after the deadly strike, India summoned the US deputy chief of mission and lodged a "strong protest" over the strike.