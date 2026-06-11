Day After 3 Sailors Died In US Attack, Indian Vessel Attacked Near Oman – Video

New Delhi: An Indain merchant vessel, MT Jalveer, was reportedly struck by US forces near Oman’s Shinas porton Thursday. Reportedly, over 20 sailors were on board.

"We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details," the Indian embassy in Oman said in a statement on X.

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This is the third reported instance of a vessel with an Indian crew this week, after two oil tankers came under attack by US forces off the Omani coast. The Hindustan Times reported that all crew members of the merchant vessel have been reported safe so far.

Earlier in the day, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday confirmed that three Indian seafarers who had gone missing after a US military strike on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman have died.

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Minister's statement

Taking to X, he wrote, "It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified."

Notably, India on Wednesday summoned the United States' Charg d’Affaires in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest over an attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman that had 24 Indian crew members onboard, India Today reported.