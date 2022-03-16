Sonia sacks Sidhu, 4 other state Congress chiefs for poll failure

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday asked the chiefs of its Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur units to resign amid continued rumblings in the party following its abject loss in the assembly polls in the states.

The axe fell on the Congress’s satraps, including its Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu, two days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) brainstormed about the reasons for the party’s debacle in the latest round of state assembly polls. The Congress failed to wrest control of the four BJP-ruled states and lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“Congress President Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations to facilitate reorganisation of PCCs,” chief spokesperson for the party Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

Sidhu, Uttarakhand state unit chief Ganesh Godiyal, and his Manipur counterpart N Loken Singh were all appointed PCC chiefs in the run up to the polls.

Gandhi has also sought the resignation of Girish Chodankar, who heads the Goa unit, and UP PCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 08:52 AM IST