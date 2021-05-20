Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks free education for kids orphaned during pandemic

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free education to children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the prime minister, she said the nation owes it to children to give them hope and provide a robust future after their tragedy.

"I am writing to request you to consider providing free education at the Navodaya Vidyalayas to children who have lost either both parents or an earning parent on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I feel that as a nation, we owe it to them to give them hope for a robust future after the unimaginable tragedy that has befallen them," Gandhi told the prime minister.