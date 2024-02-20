Sonia Gandhi Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha From Rajasthan

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi | Twitter

After a long stint as a Loksabha member, the supreme leader of Congress Sonia Gandhi has now become a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. She was elected unopposed for the upper house on Tuesday after the time of withdrawal of nomination was over.

Along with Sonia, two leaders of BJP, Madan Rathore and Chunni Lal Garasiya have also been elected unopposed as no other nomination was filed for the three vacant seats of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

The returning officer of the Rajya Sabha election Mahaveer Prasad Sharma declared all three candidates as elected unopposed on these seats.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara received the election certificate of Sonia Gandhi who has replaced former PM Manmohan Singh who also was elected unopposed in the by-election of 2019 during the Congress regime in the state.

This time though the BJP was in power in Rajasthan looking at the number of MLAs, the BJP was not in a position to field a candidate for the third seat, so it was a safe election for Sonia Gandhi's camper to Madhya Pradesh.

The other two elected members are Chunni Lal Garasiya and Madan Rathore are the former MLAs of BJP. Garasiya belongs to the scheduled tribes and Rathore is from OBC.

There are ten seats of Rajay Sabha in Rajasthan and with the election of Sonia Gandhi the telly for Congress is six while the rest of four are of BJP.