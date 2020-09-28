Sonia Gandhi asks Congress-ruled state govt to mull options to override Centre's Farm Laws

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday asked Congress-ruled states to try and bring in a law to overrule the Centre's Farm Law.
In a statement issued by the party General Secretary KC Venugopal, he said, "Hon'ble Congress President has advised the Congress-ruled states to explore the possibilities to pass laws in their respective states under Article 254 (2) of the constitution which allows the state legislatures to pass a law to negate the Anti-Agriculture Central laws encroaching upon State's jurisdiction under the Constitution."
"This would enable the states to bypass the unacceptable anti-farmers' provisions in the three draconian Agricultural laws including the abolition of MSP and disruption of APMCs in Congress-ruled states. This would also alleviate the farmers from the grave injustice done by the Modi Government & BJP," the statement added.
Congress state units on Monday held protests across India against what they called "anti-farmer and anti-worker laws" passed in Parliament by the Modi government and submitted memorandums against them to the Governors of their states.
Congress-ruled Punjab has become the epicenter of protests against the contentious Farm Laws.
Close to 15-20 unidentified people belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress gathered at the India Gate on Monday morning and set a tractor on fire.
The workers, who were protesting reportedly against the farm bills brought by the Centre, which recently received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind, had brought the tractor to the site on a truck.
The group of people gathered at the spot raised slogans like "Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Amar rahe" (Long live Shaheed Bhagat Singh), and "Kisaan-Virodhi, Narendra Modi" (Anti-farmers, Narendra Modi).
They also raised slogans in support of Punjab Youth Congress, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi.
The fire on the tractor was later doused and it was removed from the spot by the policemen.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Eish Singhal, said that legal action is being taken in the matter and the police are trying to ascertain the identity of the individuals.
"15 to 20 persons had gathered around 7.15-7.30 am and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and tractor removed. Legal action is being taken in the matter, identity of the persons involved is being ascertained," Singhal said.