Sonam Wangchuk Health Update: Health Unchanged, Stable On Day 26 of Indefinite Fast

X/Sonam Wangchuk

Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 26th day on Thursday, with Medanta Hospital in Gurugram saying his condition remained stable and unchanged.

In a medical bulletin issued on Thursday, the hospital said Wangchuk continues to be under the care of a multidisciplinary team of doctors and remains alert, with all vital parameters within acceptable limits.

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"Mr Sonam Wangchuk is being treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. His condition remains unchanged and he continues to be stable and alert, with vital signs within accepted parameters. All treatment being administered to him is in accordance with his informed consent," the hospital said in its statement.

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Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 in support of students protesting against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. His hunger strike has become one of the focal points of the ongoing agitation, drawing support from students and civil society groups across the country.

The activist was admitted to Medanta Hospital after his health deteriorated during the prolonged fast. Since then, the hospital has been issuing regular medical bulletins on his condition.

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While his health remains under close observation, Wangchuk has continued his fast, reiterating that his protest will continue until the concerns raised by students are adequately addressed.

The Centre has repeatedly appealed to protesting groups to engage in dialogue, while demonstrations over the examination paper leak issue continue in several parts of the country. Meanwhile, Wangchuk's health continues to be closely monitored as his hunger strike enters its fourth week.