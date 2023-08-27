Son Drags Elderly Mother On Streets In UP's Baghpat, His Cruelty Sparks Outrage After Video Goes Viral

Parents endure all the pains and sorrows for the sake of their children. However, when those very children hurt them, there is no greater pain for them. A similar incident has come to light from Bagpat, Uttar Pradesh. In this case, a son is seen mistreating his mother on the street in a terrible manner. The video of this incident is going viral on social media. People are outraged by the actions of this degenerate son. Such a mother who carried her son in her womb for 9 months and gave birth, despite that, engaging in such behavior is extremely shameful.

In the village of Guhar Kishanpur Baraal, a mother pled with her son, but her son grabbed her and dragged her into the street. A video of the young man dragging his elderly mother went viral on social media.

In the video, the woman can be seen repeatedly pleading with her son to let her go, but he didn't listen. Some villagers tried to stop the young man, even threatening him for mistreating his mother. Despite this, he didn't relent.

Following this, the villagers recorded a 46-second video and posted it on social media. They demanded action from the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, and Women's Commission. After the video went viral, the police became aware and initiated an investigation into the entire matter. In this case, the officer-in-charge of the police station, Shivdatt, stated that the video is several days old. A thorough investigation will be conducted to take appropriate action.