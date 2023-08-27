 Son Drags Elderly Mother On Streets In UP's Baghpat, His Cruelty Sparks Outrage After Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSon Drags Elderly Mother On Streets In UP's Baghpat, His Cruelty Sparks Outrage After Video Goes Viral

Son Drags Elderly Mother On Streets In UP's Baghpat, His Cruelty Sparks Outrage After Video Goes Viral

In this case, a son is seen mistreating his mother and dragging her on the street in a terrible manner.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
article-image

Parents endure all the pains and sorrows for the sake of their children. However, when those very children hurt them, there is no greater pain for them. A similar incident has come to light from Bagpat, Uttar Pradesh. In this case, a son is seen mistreating his mother on the street in a terrible manner. The video of this incident is going viral on social media. People are outraged by the actions of this degenerate son. Such a mother who carried her son in her womb for 9 months and gave birth, despite that, engaging in such behavior is extremely shameful.

In the village of Guhar Kishanpur Baraal, a mother pled with her son, but her son grabbed her and dragged her into the street. A video of the young man dragging his elderly mother went viral on social media.

In the video, the woman can be seen repeatedly pleading with her son to let her go, but he didn't listen. Some villagers tried to stop the young man, even threatening him for mistreating his mother. Despite this, he didn't relent.

Following this, the villagers recorded a 46-second video and posted it on social media. They demanded action from the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, and Women's Commission. After the video went viral, the police became aware and initiated an investigation into the entire matter. In this case, the officer-in-charge of the police station, Shivdatt, stated that the video is several days old. A thorough investigation will be conducted to take appropriate action.

Read Also
Watch: Assistant Labour Commissioner Smashes Phone in Viral Video During Brick Kiln Raid in UP's...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Imran Khan’s BIG REVELATION During Interrogation In Jail: Admits To Misplacing Diplomatic Cable

Imran Khan’s BIG REVELATION During Interrogation In Jail: Admits To Misplacing Diplomatic Cable

Son Drags Elderly Mother On Streets In UP's Baghpat, His Cruelty Sparks Outrage After Video Goes...

Son Drags Elderly Mother On Streets In UP's Baghpat, His Cruelty Sparks Outrage After Video Goes...

Unprecedented Achievement In Space Exploration As Chandrayaan-3 Shares Info On Soil Temp At Lunar...

Unprecedented Achievement In Space Exploration As Chandrayaan-3 Shares Info On Soil Temp At Lunar...

Gujarat: Drunk Woman Abuses & Attacks Cops In Vadodara, Video Goes Viral

Gujarat: Drunk Woman Abuses & Attacks Cops In Vadodara, Video Goes Viral

'Leave Denied When My Sister Died': UP Constable's Emotional Appeal To CM Yogi Over Working...

'Leave Denied When My Sister Died': UP Constable's Emotional Appeal To CM Yogi Over Working...