Someone slipped in a message announcing the death of media as an obituary and it's hilarious

One has read heartwrenching obituaries in the past - some which probably blew your mind. But the one that we have for you definitely tops the list.
Kartik Sahni requested The Hindu to publish an obituary announcing the death of the media and guess what? The newspaper actually published it.
Well, it came off as a surprise to Kartik as well just like netizens who are wondering if the newspaper was trying to pull off a joke.
Alright, let's decode this for those who did not understand the obituary.
The obit translates to "With profound regret we announce the demise of Ms. Media, beloved daughter of Mr. Freedom, and wife of Ms. Truth in New Delhi on 8 September 2020. Mourned by friends and family."
Here's how internet paid their respects...