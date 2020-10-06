‘Some will have trouble even if he breathes’: Twitter reacts to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘have to look after my mother’ comment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held a press conference in Patiala, over the party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'.
It was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Harish Rawat and Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar.
Gandhi was questioned about the Shiromani Akali Dal's accusations over him not being present in the Parliament when the three bills were passed.
He refuted the same and said that he was fulfilling his duty as a son.
"My mother had gone for medical check-up and my sister couldn't go with her as few members of her staff had COVID-19. I was there with my mother, I'm her son also after all and have to look after her," he said.
Scores of netizens on Twitter slammed the reporter who asked about Gandhi’s whereabouts.
Actress Swara Bhasker wrote, "Even if this man breathes, some people will have trouble."
Here are some more reactions on the microblogging site.
Gandhi also said that the Prime Minister should come forward and talk to the media and answer the queries regarding the happenings in the country, including the farm laws.
"My assessment is that Narendra Modi doesn't understand the farm laws," Gandhi said.
"Our yatra is against the three 'kaala kanoon' (laws which bring darkness) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These laws will destroy the existing structure of farming and food security in the country. Punjab and Haryana will be the most affected by it. If this structure breaks then in future Punjab will not be able find a way out," Gandhi added.
Gandhi had kickstarted the 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' in Punjab on Sunday to protest against the recently enacted agriculture reform laws brought by the Centre.
The Wayanad Member of Parliament visited various parts of the state and addressed rallies, apart from taking part in roadshows to protest against the laws.
He is further slated to arrive in Haryana and conduct roadshows and attend rallies against the laws.
