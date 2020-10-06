‘Some will have trouble even if he breathes’: Twitter reacts to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘have to look after my mother’ comment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday held a press conference in Patiala, over the party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'.

It was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Harish Rawat and Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar.

Gandhi was questioned about the Shiromani Akali Dal's accusations over him not being present in the Parliament when the three bills were passed.

He refuted the same and said that he was fulfilling his duty as a son.

"My mother had gone for medical check-up and my sister couldn't go with her as few members of her staff had COVID-19. I was there with my mother, I'm her son also after all and have to look after her," he said.

Scores of netizens on Twitter slammed the reporter who asked about Gandhi’s whereabouts.

Actress Swara Bhasker wrote, "Even if this man breathes, some people will have trouble."