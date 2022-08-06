Some opposition parties chose to directly or indirectly support BJP: Margaret Alva after Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory in VP elections

PTI

Margaret Alva, who was opposition's nominee for vice-presidential elections congratulated her rival NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar for emerging victorious in the race of elections for the VP post while she also targeted some parties indirectly for her defeat.

"Congratulations to Mr Dhankhar on being elected Vice President! I would like to thank all the leaders of the Opposition, and MPs from across parties who voted for me in this election. Also, all the volunteers for their selfless service during our short but intense campaign," she wrote in a tweet.

In another tweet she wrote, "This election was an opportunity for the opposition to work together, to leave the past behind and build trust amongst each other. Unfortunately, some opposition parties chose to directly or indirectly support the BJP, in an attempt to derail the idea of a united opposition."

Her statement comes in the backdrop of Trinamool Congress' decision to abstain from voting in the elections.

"It is my belief that by doing so, these parties and their leaders have damaged their own credibility. This election is over. The battle for protecting our Constitution, strengthening our democracy & restoring the dignity of Parliament, will continue," she wrote in other tweet.

As the term of incumbent Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10, the members of both houses of the Parliament on Saturday voted to elect the next Vice-President.

Utpal Kumar Singh, returning officer for the vice presidential election, said that of total 780 electors, only 725 voted for the vice presidential poll. Of total 725 votes, 15 votes were found invalid and 710 votes valid.

As per the Election Commission, Dhankhar secured a total of 528 first preference votes, while Alva got only 182 votes.