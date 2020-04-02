Social media campaign being run to target attendees of gathering at Nizamuddin: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a social media campaign is underway to identify all those who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at the Nizamuddin Markaz from Kerala and added that currently many of them are under observation in the state.

"The situation is under control and there is no need for any concern. A purposeful campaign is being run particularly on social media targeting those who attended Nizamuddin Markaz gathering in Delhi and their community," Vijayan told reporters on Wednesday.

The Kerala Chief Minister further warned that anyone trying to create a religious divide will be dealt with strongly in the state.

"At the time of a pandemic, if anyone tries to make religious divide it will be strongly dealt with. Coronavirus does not affect a person after checking his religion. Everyone will have to be united to fight this pandemic," he said.