Sleepyhead launches new bed mattress accessories in India

India is Sleep-deprived

The quest for a great night’s sleep is a mission that many urban Indians find themselves engaged in. India is the world’s second most sleep-deprived nation. Getting the best mattress in India is a necessary first step, as is maintaining sleep hygiene – going to bed and waking up at the same time everyday helps our brain form patterns. Consistent sleep can do wonders for your energy levels and your immunity. Once you have these figured out, the next step is to find great pillows and comforters.

About Sleepyhead

Sleepyhead, a premium home decor company, launched their mattress line in India in 2017. The consumers could buy their mattresses online and have them delivered at the doorstep, making it a very convenient experience. The users could even avail a 100-night trial policy- should the consumer feel that the mattress is not suitable to their needs, they could send it back within 100 days of purchase.

Their use of excellent quality materials and 5 stage stringent quality check made them a consumer favorite in a short amount of time. Their mattresses come in three variants to cater to all needs. They are the only Asian company to have SmartGRID Technology, which helps the mattress adapt to a wide variety of body types. Their USP is creating fuss-free quality products that speak for themselves. Following the success of these mattresses, they have launched accessories that make your sleep routine even more comfortable.

Enhancing the Sleep Experience with Accessories

Sleepyhead now offers soft microfiber pillows that provide adequate neck

support. Pillows are an often-neglected part of the sleep routine, but the correct pillow can even help your posture in the waking hours. It must provide maximum body adaptability and support from the head to the upper back. A unique material that these pillows use is siliconized microfiber, which molds itself around the person, giving a snug feeling. Microfiber is also very gentle on the skin, so you don’t have to worry about waking up with irritations or creases on

your face. These pillows are the perfect height- not too flat and not too plump. Often, pillows are not meant for people who sleep on their side, but these pillows fit into a large set of sleeping postures. Besides, they are made with a breathable material so that you don’t overheat while sleeping. The breathable mesh inside also cuts the risk of bacteria and mold.

They will not lose their shape even when you hug them tight. The material is hypoallergenic, so people with sensitive skin can also rest with ease. It can transition easily from your bed to being your back support pillow on an uncomfortable chair.

Sleepyhead has also launched comforters that are reversible and easily washable in a washing machine, making them extremely user friendly. They have a stitched pattern that keeps the filling from moving around, so you can wash it without the worry of the filling clumping in one place. Every part of their product design speaks to the fact that they have thought of the user’s

ease at every level. Hence the maintenance of their products is also very easy. As winter months approach, we must remember that sleeping in a too-cold room can greatly reduce the quality of sleep. A moldable, warm, easy-to-clean-comforter can be a great addition to the bedroom. Bonus - these come in a range of cheerful colors.

Worried about young children or pets ruining your beautiful mattress? Sleepyhead also offers a bamboo mattress protector so that you don’t have to worry about any spills. It feels soft and natural while creating a barrier between the mattress and any fluids. Even though it is completely waterproof, it is very soft to touch.

So, the next time you want to enjoy a cup of tea in bed – do it!

Taking control of the sleep cycle again

The quality of your sleep is crucial to maintaining health, beauty, and productivity. These products are certainly a step in the right direction to getting the same. In the era of bombastic gimmicks and huge showroom displays, Sleepyhead chose to prioritize customer comfort and has delivered straightforward, premium quality products with solid warranties in place. Find the complete range of sleep solutions at Mysleepyhead. Now they have started dealing with modern sofa sets with a sturdy solid-wood frame that is resistant to termites and boring insects. They come with 1,2 and 3 seater variants.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 02:19 PM IST