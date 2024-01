Myanmar Army plane crash | X

Six people were injured after a Myanmar Army plane crashed at Mizoram's Lengpui airport on Tuesday. Mizoram DGP said that 14 people including the pilot were on board the plane, the injured have been admitted to Lengpui Hospital.

#WATCH | Mizoram: Six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at Lengpui airport. 14 people were on board with the pilot. The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital: Mizoram DGP pic.twitter.com/aVscbDDoY4 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Initial reports suggest that the plane was supposed to bring Myanmar soldiers who had fled Langtlai district due to clashes between the Myanmar army and rebels.

More details awaited.