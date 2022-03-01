Situation in Kharkiv matter of grave concern, imperative that Russia, Ukraine respond to our need for safe passage: Govt sources

The Indian government on Tuesday said the deteriorating situation in Kharkiv is a matter of grave concern and that the safety and security of Indian nationals in that city is of utmost priority for the government. This came after an Indian student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, was killed earlier today after being hit by shelling in Kharkiv.

Official sources told news agency PTI that India has already taken up with the Russian and Ukrainian embassies the "pressing" requirement of safe passage to Indian nationals, including students, from Kharkiv and other cities in conflict zones.

"This demand has been repeatedly made of Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of this conflict on February 24. It has been conveyed to both their ambassadors in New Delhi as well as taken up in their capitals," said a source.

The sources said the preparations for evacuation of Indians from the Indian government side have been in place for some time now.

"An Indian team has been positioned in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border. However, the conflict situation in and around Kharkiv and nearby cities has been an obstacle," the source said.

"Therefore, it is imperative that Russia and Ukraine respond to our need for safe passage urgently," it said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to the father of the student who was killed in Kharkiv.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the death and called upon the Centre to draw up a strategy for the safe evacuation of all stranded Indians.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote: "Received the tragic news of an Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends." "I reiterate, GOI needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious," he added.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 05:48 PM IST