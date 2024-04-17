Sitaram Yechury Asks EC To Take Prompt Action Against PM Modi Over His 'Opponents Of Ram Temple' Remarks Against Opposition

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has penned a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, urging swift action following PM Modi's approach to the Election Commission, wherein he sought redressal against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for branding opposition parties as "opponents of Ram Temple" during his election campaigns.

Yechury shared his letter to the CEC on social media on Tuesday, pressing the poll body for immediate intervention in the matter. He called for steps to curb violations of the Model Code of Conduct and advocated for the impartial application of the law, irrespective of the individual's stature. "Firm and quick action by the Election Commission of India is required to stop the further vitiation of the poll atmosphere," he emphasised.

We urge the Election Commission to immediately intervene in the matter and take steps to curb the violations of the Model Code of Conduct and apply the law of the land impartially, regardless of the stature of the person involved. Firm and quick action by the Election Commission… pic.twitter.com/cmYLRlSGi4 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 16, 2024

Former Rajya Sabha MP highlighted instances where Modi referenced the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The CPI-M leader accused PM Modi of labeling opposition parties as 'opponents of the Ram temple,' 'being against Lord Ram,' and 'insulting Lord Ram' during his election campaigns.

Referring to PM Modi's speeches where he implied that those against the temple's consecration would oppose the upcoming Ram Navami celebrations, Yechury wrote that the PM's words amount to incitement of religious sentiment against political opponents.

Accusing PM Modi of breaching the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Yechury stated, "The use of the Ram temple or the deity of Lord Ram to mobilise support for the BJP or to incite passions against opposition parties is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct."

Furthermore, citing PM Modi's speech, Yechury asserted that PM targets specific opposition parties by alleging that they 'harbor hatred for the Ram temple' and that they 'insult Lord Ram,' and his warnings about those opposing Ram Navami celebrations are evidently aimed at rousing religious passions against the intended target.

Condemning PM Modi's divisive rhetoric during rallies, Yechury expressed, "It is highly unfortunate that such divisive and baseless speeches are being made by a person holding the high office of Prime Minister and who is the top-most leader of the ruling party."

Yechury urged the poll body to take prompt action to ensure the cessation of further deterioration of the electoral atmosphere.