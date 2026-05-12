Singapore Envoy Congratulates Himanta Sarma Ahead Of Second Term As Assam CM, Reaffirms Support For State’s Growth | X / SGinIndia

Guwahati: Singapore's High Commission in India on Monday congratulated BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma as he prepared to take oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term following the BJP-led NDA's emphatic victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

In a message posted on X, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, extended his greetings to Sarma and reaffirmed Singapore's commitment towards supporting Assam's continued growth and development.

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Calling Singapore a "trusted friend" of Assam, Wong said the island nation looked forward to further strengthening cooperation with the northeastern state across multiple sectors.

"Big congratulations to our dear friend Himanta Biswa Sarma. Your new term as Chief Minister will no doubt propel Assam to greater heights. As your trusted friend, we will stand by Assam as always," the High Commissioner said in a post on X.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance secured a decisive mandate in the Assam Assembly elections, paving the way for Sarma to continue in office as Chief Minister for another term.

Sarma is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister at around 11:40 a.m. in Guwahati later in the day in the presence of several senior BJP and NDA leaders.

Over the past few years, Assam and Singapore have significantly expanded cooperation in areas such as industrial investment, technology, infrastructure and skill development, with Singapore emerging as one of the state's major international partners under India's Act East Policy.

As of early 2026, Assam-Singapore relations have increasingly focused on economic partnerships, green energy initiatives, semiconductor manufacturing and urban planning collaborations.

Several of these initiatives have been incorporated into the state's "Advantage Assam 2.0" programme aimed at attracting global investment and boosting industrial development in the region.

The Assam government has also been actively engaging Singapore-based companies for the development of a semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem at Jagiroad's Electronic City project.

In January 2026, Sarma had also met Tharman Shanmugaratnam during the World Economic Forum to discuss avenues for expanding cooperation between Assam and Singapore.

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Apart from industrial and investment collaborations, the two sides have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in nursing skills development and training programmes aimed at enhancing employability opportunities for skilled workers in Singapore.

Officials said the partnership between Assam and Singapore is expected to deepen further during Sarma's second term, particularly in sectors related to advanced manufacturing, clean energy, healthcare training and urban infrastructure development.

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