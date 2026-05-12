Himanta Biswa Sarma To Take Oath As Assam CM For 2nd Consecutive Time Today: Who Are 4 Ministers Joining The Cabinet?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | ANI

Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma will take the oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term today (May 12). Four ministers are also expected to be sworn in, along with the Speaker of the Assam Assembly.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be sworn in as the Speaker of the new Assembly, according to NDTV. This marks the beginning of the BJP-led NDA government’s third consecutive term in the northeastern state.

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The ministers taking oath are Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog from the BJP, Atul Bora from the AGP and Charan Boro from the BPF, according to News 18 report.

Atul Bora

President of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a key NDA ally in the state Atul Bora will be sworn in as a Cabinet minister.

Ajanta Neog

Ajanta Neog served as the state's Finance Minister in the previous government and became the first woman Finance Minister of the state and has represented the Golaghat Assembly constituency continuously since 2001.

Rameswar Teli

Rameswar Teli comes from the tea garden workers' community, previously served as a Rajya Sabha MP representing Assam and as Member of Parliament from Dibrugarh from 2014 to 2024.

Charan Boro

Charan Boro will be sworn in as a Cabinet minister from ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF). He served as Transport Minister in the previous government.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass

Ranjeet Kumar Dass is set to become the new Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly. A former journalist, he has served as Assam's Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Food and Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs since 2021. He represented Sorbhog from 2011 to 2021 and Patacharkuchi from 2021 onwards.

He also served as Speaker of the Assembly from 2016 to 2017 and was BJP Assam state president from 2016 to 2021.

PM Modi, HM Shah among attendees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, along with over 40 NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers are scheduled to attend the oath ceremony at the Khanapara Veterinary College Field.