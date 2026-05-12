Devendra Fadnavis, Sunetra Pawar Among Maharashtra Leaders Seek Blessings At Kamakhya Temple In Assam Ahead Of Himanta Biswa Sarma Swearing-In - VIDEOS

Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar and NCP MP Praful Patel, who are in Assam for the swearing-in ceremony of the new state government, visited the Kamakhya Temple to offer prayers on Tuesday. Yesterday, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also sought the blessings of Maa Kamakhya. The leaders are in Guwahati to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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