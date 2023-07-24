SGPC Begins Gurbani Broadcast From Its YouTube Channel Amid Tussle With AAP

SGPC has been involved in a tussle with AAP over Gurbani broadcast issue. | Twitter

Sticking to its stance, the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) began from Monday the broadcast of Gurbani (Sikh religious hymns) from the Golden Temple on its YouTube channel 'SGPC Sri Amritsar'. The apex gurudwara body has been involved in a tussle with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the issue.

The SGPC and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government have locked horns over the Gurbani broadcast after Mann passed a bill in the state assembly in June. The bill aimed to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple, the rights for which had been with private channel PTC, which is often linked to the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD’s) Badal family.

Mann Vs SGPC

As the tussle continued, Mann alleged on July 21 that instead of ensuring free-to-air telecast of Gurbani, the SGPC was trying to find a way to give rights to the same channel to appease a powerful family. He also said that it was strange that the SGPC favoured the blue-eyed channel of the Badals. The SGPC’s agreement with the PTC channel (GNext Media) expired on July 23.

The SGPC, which is known as the mini-parliament of the Sikhs, is a representative body of the Sikhs living across the world. It appoints clergy, including the jathedars (heads) such as the head of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

SGPC appeals to PTC management

Speaking after the YouTube channel’s launch at the Golden Temple complex, the SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the PTC had been authorised to continue to telecast Gurbani on its satellite channel as per the demand of the devotees. The SGPC had appealed to the PTC management in this context and the channel had agreed, he said. According to Dhami, the PTC management had also agreed to bear the monthly expenses of about ₹12 lakh to a company for Gurbani’s telecast on SGPC’s YouTube channel.

However, Dhami clarified that PTC had not been given the right to telecast Gurbani again and it would continue its telecast till SGPC launched its own satellite channel, for which the process for which was ongoing.

Dhami also attacked Mann for "interfering" in the SGPC affairs, and claimed that the state AAP government was hatching conspiracies to weaken the Sikh organisation.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)