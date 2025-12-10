 Deepavali Enters UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List, Boosting India's Global Cultural Prestige
Deepavali Enters UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List, Boosting India's Global Cultural Prestige

Deepavali (Diwali), one of India’s major cultural festivals, has been inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List during the 20th session of its committee held at Delhi’s Red Fort. This marks a global recognition of the festival’s cultural significance, boosting India’s heritage profile alongside other traditional elements like Kumbh Mela and Yoga.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Deepavali Enters UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List, Boosting India's Global Cultural Prestige | representational pic/ PTI

New Delhi: Deepavali or Diwali, one of India’s foremost cultural and spiritual festivals, was on Wednesday included in the UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) List.

UNESCO's Tweet

UNESCO announced the development on its official X handle, stating: “BREAKING. New inscription on the #IntangibleHeritage List: Deepavali, #India. Congratulations!”

A total of 67 nominations submitted by nearly 80 countries, including India’s Deepavali festival, were examined during the week-long key session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, which began at Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday.

The 20th session of the Committee is being held at the iconic Mughal-era monument from December 8 to 13. This marks the first time India is hosting a session of the UNESCO panel.

The Red Fort has been designated as the main venue, where top dignitaries and international representatives will witness cultural performances, ceremonial lighting of diyas, and curated exhibitions showcasing traditional arts associated with the festival.

To ensure the city reflects the festive spirit, the Delhi government has been instructed to illuminate key buildings, install decorative lighting, place diyas across public spaces, and organise cultural programmes in various districts. The aim is to make the national capital appear as if it is glowing in full Diwali splendour.

Chhath Puja -- a festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God -- was also nominated for UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The Union Ministry of Culture has written to the Sangeet Natak Akademi to review a proposal received in this regard and take appropriate action.

India currently has 15 elements inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, including the Kumbh Mela, Kolkata’s Durga Puja, Gujarat’s Garba, Yoga, Vedic chanting, Ramlila, Ramman, and Kutiyattam. With Deepavali’s inclusion, India’s cultural prestige on the global stage receives a further boost.

UNESCO established the Intangible Cultural Heritage List to ensure better protection of important cultural practices around the world and to create wider awareness of their significance. The list encompasses living expressions and traditions, including skills, knowledge, expressions, representations, and practices, as well as the artefacts, objects, instruments, and cultural spaces associated with them, which communities or individuals recognise as part of their cultural heritage.

