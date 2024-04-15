VIDEO: Sikh Man Stripped Naked, Tied Up And Brutally Thrashed In Pakistan's Lahore

In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage among Indian netizens is a video circulating on social media platform X, showcased a brutal assault of a Sikh man by a group of Tehreek-e- Labbaik in Lahore, Pakistan. The disturbing footage shows the assaulted person being stripped naked, tied up, and mercilessly beaten with sticks by purported members of the Radical Majority group, as per media reports.

According to media reports the attack occurred on the week of Vaisakhi, a significant celebration observed by both Sikhs and Hindus. Media reports also revealed that the assaulted man was a Sikh Terrorist.

TW: Visuals In The Video Might Be Disturbing To Some Readers, Discretion Advised

Soon after the video went viral, infuriated netizens called out on the ruthless behaviour of the political group towards Sikh minority in Pakistan. Although, no action had been taken against the attackers. No official report regarding the incident have been reported as well. Efforts to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice are underway while calls for greater protection of minority rights and religious freedoms.

Netizens Angrily React To The Incident

Indian netizens on internet condemned the act and called out Pakistan's behaviour towards Sikh minority community.

A X user wrote, "This is the condition of Sikhs in Islamic countries."

Another user writes, "Terrible and Shocking @IndiainPakistan can’t we warn the government of Pakistan to stop this. Type of ridiculous activity this is a shame moment for us that we cannot save Indians and Sikh people staying in Pakistan."

Yet another user wrote, "And here they are serving food by organizing langar in protest against CAA, Khalistanis will never raise their voice against this terror because they are funded by Pakistan, there is never any Khalistan movement in Pakistan, whereas Pakistan and Punjab are also included in the map of Khalistan, cunning Khalistanis."