Significance of CRPF Valour Day 2021

CRPF stands for Central Reserve Police Force. It was first under the name Crown Representative's Police and came into existence on July 27,1939. It became the Central Reserve Police Force on enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28,1949. It's mission is to enable the government to maintain Rule of Law, Public Order and Internal Security effectively and efficiently and to preserve National Integrity and Promote Social Harmony and Development by upholding supremacy of the constitution. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Valour Day is observed on April 9.

What is the significance of Valour Day?

The CRPF celebrates April 9 as Valour Day to commemorate the defence of the Sardar post in the Rann of Kutch at the onset of the Indo-Pak War of 1965. In the intervening night of 8 and 9 April 1965, about 3500 men of 51st Infantry of Pakistani Army invaded India at Sardar Post.

The Pakistani Army comprised 18 Punjab battalion, 8 Frontier Rifles and 6 Baluch battalion. Their mission was to capture the Indian territory defended by the post. The post was guarded by two battalions of CRPF - roughly 150 soldiers. Compared to the Pakistani Army, the CRPF soldiers were no match in terms of arsenal. Additionally, the terrain was disadvantageous for the defending forces.

A fight ensued in which the Pakistani Army made three attempts to overrun the post. But the CRPF soldiers thwarted every attempt with a brilliant display of courage and strategic intelligence.

The battle lasted for 12 hours. In the end, the Pakistani Army fled the battleground leaving behind 34 of their own dead, which included two officers. Another four soldiers were captured alive.

On that night, the CRPF lost six of its brave soldiers. Ever since, the day is celebrated by the CRPF as Valour Day.