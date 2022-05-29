Sidhu Moosewala murdered: Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved in killing, says Punjab DGP; SIT to probe incident |

Punjab DGP VK Bhawra on Sunday said Lawrence Bishnoi's gang is involved in the murder of popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala. He said it seems to be an inter-gang rivalry and that one person from Bishnoi's gang has taken responsibility for the gruesome killing.

"After leaving his home when Sidhu Moosewala was driving his car along with two others in Mansa district, 2 cars came from front & firing took place. He was injured & was taken to hospital where he was brought dead. It seems like an inter-gang rivalry," said the DGP. "Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada," he added.

The DGP said Moosewala had neither taken the commandos with him nor had he taken the private bulletproof car.

"He (Moosewala) had 4 commandos from Punjab Police out of which 2 were taken back but he was having two commandos which Moosewala didn't take along with him today," said the DGP. "Sidhu Moosewala had a private bulletproof car that he didn't take with him," he added.

The DGP further said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed to form an Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. "On the orders of the CM, IG range has been directed to form an SIT. 3 weapons were used. SSP Mansa & SSP Bathinda deployed there. ADG law & order has mobilised additional forces," he said.

Earlier, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh said that several bullets hit the 27-year-old singer who was travelling along with his two friends in a jeep when he was attacked at village Jawahar Ke.

Mansa civil surgeon Ranjeet Rai said that Moosewala was brought dead at the civil hospital. He said that the two others who also sustained bullet injuries have been referred to another hospital.

Moosewala had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Dr Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,323 votes.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed shock after Moosewala was shot dead, and said nobody involved will be spared.

"I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," Mann said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Congress and other political leaders expressed shock and anger over the killing of Moosewala and attacked the AAP government for withdrawing his security cover.

''The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief,'' the Congress party tweeted.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who played a major role in bringing Moosewala into the Congress fold, said he was "shocked beyond belief and expression".

''He was showered with bullets in Mansa just 2 days after @BhagwantMann govt withdrew his security. @AAPPunjab govt has lost moral authority. It must be DISMISSED (sic)," said Warring in a tweet.

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family. Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab!"