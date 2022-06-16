Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: 9 arrested accused identified; AGTF, SIT working closely with Central Agencies, Punjab Police

Slain Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala | File Photo

In the latest update in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, apart from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, other nine arrested accused have been identified as Charanjit Singh, Sandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Manpreet Bhau, Saraj Mintu, Prabhdeep Sidhu, Monu Dagar, Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb.

Information & PR Department of Punjab sharing more updates in the case said that the investigation so far has revealed that the arrested accused were acting on the directions of Lawrance Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi and Vikram Brar (now in Dubai).

"Further, these gangsters had bluntly claimed responsibility for the murder of Moose Wala through Facebook profiles. Lawrance Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and others have been nominated as accused and conspirators in this case along with their gang members," the department said.

Meanwhile, the AGTF and SIT are working in close coordination with Central Agencies and other State Police Forces to identify and arrest the suspected shooters and others involved at the earliest.

Yesterday, Bishnoi, who was brought under heavy security to the state by the Punjab Police from Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday was questioned at length.

After he was brought him from Delhi, Bishnoi was produced before a court in Mansa district which remanded him into seven-day police custody.

As per an official statement issued here on Tuesday evening, Bishnoi has been named as an accused and conspirator in the murder case of the singer. A Delhi court on Tuesday granted the Punjab Police the transit remand of Bishnoi to take him to Punjab in the case.

The Delhi court passed the order after the Punjab Police produced Bishnoi before it after formally arresting him in the case.

The Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab is not leaving any stone unturned to extradite Canada-based Brar, who was the first to take responsibility for the murder, the statement had said.

Moosewala, the singer-politician who had joined the Congress months before the 2022 state Assembly polls, was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district.

(with agency inputs)