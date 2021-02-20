Siddaramaiah seeks accountability on Ayodhya's Ram Temple donations

Bengaluru

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said he is having a Ram Temple constructed in his village, as he urged those involved in collection of donations for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to be accountable to the people of the country, as it is public money.

Accusing the BJP of playing with the emotions of people in the name of god, the former Karnataka CM said he too has faith in god, but for him beliefs are personal issues and should not be used as a political tool.

"... there is nothing that only those who have given the money should ask for accounts. What I have said is, in the past too money and bricks were collected for Ram Mandir during Ayodhya agitation... did they account for it?" Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said, it is said Rs1,500 crore has been collected so far, an account should be given, all 135 crore people might not have given, but it is public money. “I’m not mentioning about any corruption, but an account has to be given.. they are accountable... if they don’t give an account, doesn’t it give rise to suspicion about misuse?” he asked, adding those collecting donations are accountable to people of the country.