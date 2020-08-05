'Shri Ram is not the property of BJP': Shashi Tharoor hits out at Congress critic over Ayodha Ram Temple construction

He said, "At the same time it was NOT Rajiv Gandhi who ordered opening of the locks at the masjid, but the district judge of Faizabad who ordered the locks to be opened in 1986."

He believes that the demolition of the Masjid is a blot on our conscience. Tharoor said, "Whatever you feel about today's events, the Masjid's demolition is a blot on our conscience. As @RahulGandhi said in 2007, "My father said to my mother that he would stand in front of Babri Masjid. They would have had to kill him first”.

"Some Left-liberal intellectuals are accusing @INCIndia of being BJP-Lite. Yes, many leaders welcomed the Ram temple after the SC judgement. But they did NOT instigate Hindus against Muslims.They did NOT make hate speeches against the Muslim community.They hailed the ideal Ramji," The MP added.