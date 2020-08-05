'And Modi finishes off in style': Twitter reacts to Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan event

The wait of centuries has ended and India is creating a golden chapter in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after performing the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of a Ram temple.

Modi's speech, known for its intriguing delivery, garnered a lot of reactions from netizens across the nation.

Check out some reactions below:

"Modi ji finishes of in style, a magnificent shot into the crowd, Hindus lift the world cup after 500 years and it's Indian Captain who is been absolutely magnificent in the night of the finals #JaiShriRam," a user wrote.